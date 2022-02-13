ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IMGN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.
Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.88.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.