ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IMGN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 380.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 137,413 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 358,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

