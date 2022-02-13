Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Income Opportunity Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IOR traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 77,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.41. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.