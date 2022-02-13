Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Saturday, February 5th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.
Independence has raised its dividend by 193.3% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE IHC opened at $57.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.79. Independence has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $57.43.
Independence Company Profile
Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.
