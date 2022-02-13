Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Saturday, February 5th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

Independence has raised its dividend by 193.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE IHC opened at $57.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.79. Independence has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $57.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Independence by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Independence by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Independence during the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 103.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 171.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

