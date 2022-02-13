Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a growth of 263.9% from the January 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IFNNY traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,969. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IFNNY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($55.40) to €48.40 ($55.63) in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.55) to €5.55 ($6.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.99.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

