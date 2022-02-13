Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a growth of 263.9% from the January 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of IFNNY traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,969. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $49.99.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infineon Technologies (IFNNY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.