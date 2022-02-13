Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Inotiv stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. Inotiv has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $60.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.98 million, a P/E ratio of -179.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Inotiv will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inotiv news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 5.0% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after buying an additional 36,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 27,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 171,456 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 517,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after buying an additional 67,379 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 53.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 121,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

