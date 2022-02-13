Insider Buying: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $13,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Crexendo stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a market cap of $80.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

CXDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Crexendo by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

