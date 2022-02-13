Insider Buying: MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Buys A$50,091.00 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Sally Chaplain bought 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.83 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,091.00 ($35,525.53).

Sally Chaplain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Sally Chaplain bought 17,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.86 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,050.00 ($35,496.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 86.07 and a current ratio of 86.07.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

