Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Purchases 58 Shares of Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider Steve Wadey purchased 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £152.54 ($206.27).

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 268.80 ($3.63) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 265.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 296.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. QinetiQ Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 236 ($3.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 364.40 ($4.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on QQ shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 330 ($4.46) to GBX 335 ($4.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.48) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($5.00) to GBX 340 ($4.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 394 ($5.33).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.