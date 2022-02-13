Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $1,075,200.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $465,060.00.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 3.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in eXp World by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 31,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in eXp World by 23.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in eXp World by 37.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in eXp World by 37.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter worth about $372,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

