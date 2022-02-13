Insider Selling: Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Michael William Sutton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$97,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 691,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,361,329.87.
RUP stock opened at C$5.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.29. The stock has a market cap of C$976.59 million and a PE ratio of -127.91. The company has a current ratio of 17.80, a quick ratio of 17.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.44 and a 1 year high of C$6.08.
About Rupert Resources
Featured Stories
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.