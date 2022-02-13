Insider Selling: Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Sells 2,265 Shares of Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.57 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,604,000 after buying an additional 2,669,460 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,958,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 354.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,378,000 after buying an additional 1,237,983 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

