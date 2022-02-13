Insider Selling: The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,527,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,070,000 after purchasing an additional 97,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,482,000 after purchasing an additional 120,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,113,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,947,000 after purchasing an additional 833,888 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,601,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,811 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 89,028 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

