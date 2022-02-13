Insider Selling: Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Sells 50,305 Shares of Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE TSN opened at $97.99 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.76 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.58.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

