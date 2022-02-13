Insider Selling: Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Sells 50,305 Shares of Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE TSN opened at $97.99 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.76 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.58.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
