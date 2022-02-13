Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,483,000 after acquiring an additional 98,877 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

NSIT traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $95.88. 407,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.43. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $311,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $4,568,335 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

