Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises updated its FY22 guidance to $7.65-7.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $7.650-$7.850 EPS.

Shares of NSIT opened at $95.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $111.02.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $206,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $315,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,335 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insight Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.