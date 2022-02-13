Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.65-7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.69. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$9.91-10.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.76 billion.Insight Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.650-$7.850 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NSIT opened at $95.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $322,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,335. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insight Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

