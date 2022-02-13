Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.74-4.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.82. Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.740-$4.860 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.28.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity stock traded down $16.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.95. 820,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.75.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $476,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.