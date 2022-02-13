Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-2.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.93. Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.740-$4.860 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.28.

Shares of NSP traded down $16.45 on Friday, reaching $91.95. 820,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.75. Insperity has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $476,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

