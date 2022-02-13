Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to C$205.00 at Desjardins

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target increased by analysts at Desjardins from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IFCZF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$198.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of IFCZF stock opened at $145.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.17. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $112.63 and a 12-month high of $148.41.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.