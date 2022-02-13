Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$216.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$200.00 to C$216.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IFC. CIBC raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CSFB raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$208.54.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$183.70 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$140.50 and a 52-week high of C$187.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$166.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$168.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.