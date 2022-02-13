Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 45.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the third quarter worth $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 7,290.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the third quarter worth $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Integer by 19.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Integer during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR opened at $81.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.38. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $101.61.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

