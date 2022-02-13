International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $132.69 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.93. The stock has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

