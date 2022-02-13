International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.29). International Seaways posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Seaways.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in International Seaways by 44.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 3,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in International Seaways by 42.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in International Seaways by 697.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

INSW stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 627,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $824.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.23.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

