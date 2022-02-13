Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($89.30) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intertek Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($86.54) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($75.05) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,688.43 ($76.92).

Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 5,202 ($70.34) on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,724 ($63.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,306 ($85.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,486.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,321.66.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

