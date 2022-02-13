Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 129.6% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMN opened at $25.40 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter.

