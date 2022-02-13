Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Down 74.6% in January

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the January 15th total of 510,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ PIZ opened at $32.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.01. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 397.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $127,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.