Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Up 13,500.0% in January

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 13,500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of PIO opened at $36.90 on Friday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 68,075 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 450.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 39,476 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 192.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 29,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 557,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,141,000 after buying an additional 27,041 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

