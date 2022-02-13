Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Up 13,500.0% in January

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 13,500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of PIO opened at $36.90 on Friday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.
About Invesco Global Water ETF
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
