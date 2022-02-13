Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the January 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 434.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 682.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,251. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $21.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th.

