Invesco Ltd. Has $211.62 Million Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,973,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,300 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $211,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 758,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 84,024 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.24. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

