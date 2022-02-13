Invesco Ltd. Has $220.18 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 30.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 764,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 179,687 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $220,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEEV opened at $228.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.55 and a 200-day moving average of $286.33. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 85.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $212.49 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,791 shares of company stock worth $6,657,968 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

