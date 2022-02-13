Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $239,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,743,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,784,000 after purchasing an additional 81,699 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 370,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $97.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

