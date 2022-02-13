Invesco Ltd. Sells 895,360 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,077,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 895,360 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $205,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,447,000. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 112,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 229,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after buying an additional 152,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 92,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.65. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Raymond James upped their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

