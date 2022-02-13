Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Down 73.6% in January

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the January 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ISDX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. 43,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,969. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $32.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISDX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2,604.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $610,000.

