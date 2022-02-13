Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VTN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. 63,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,238. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTN. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,300,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth about $907,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 389,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

