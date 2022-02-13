Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
VTN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. 63,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,238. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $14.17.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.