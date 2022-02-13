Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Investar were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 476.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 112,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 89.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Investar in the second quarter valued at $473,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Investar in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Investar in the third quarter valued at $2,228,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. Investar Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 7.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.