Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Update

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 144.3% from the January 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,846 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ICMB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. 21,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $77.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -428.57%.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

