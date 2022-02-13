Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,944 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 398% compared to the average volume of 1,395 call options.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.64.
In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:GDDY opened at $80.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $91.94.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
