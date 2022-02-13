IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $190.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.33.
Several analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.89. The stock had a trading volume of 460,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.46. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $138.85 and a 52 week high of $257.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.