IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of IQVIA worth $80,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,592.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $310,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 10.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 844,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,352,000 after acquiring an additional 76,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IQV opened at $244.28 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.13 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.89 and a 200-day moving average of $255.96.
In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
