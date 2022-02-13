IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CFO Sells $965,457.16 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 19,286 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $965,457.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $49.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $611.79 million, a P/E ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $54.73.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

IRMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IRadimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in IRadimed by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IRadimed by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in IRadimed by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IRadimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.