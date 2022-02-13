iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Up 225.2% in January

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 720,100 shares, an increase of 225.2% from the January 15th total of 221,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,272,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 263.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.
USIG opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $61.51.
