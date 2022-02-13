iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.84% of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF worth $31,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

