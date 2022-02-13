iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

