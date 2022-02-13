iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the January 15th total of 334,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
IFGL traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $27.07. 16,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,371. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
