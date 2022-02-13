iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the January 15th total of 334,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

IFGL traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $27.07. 16,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,371. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

