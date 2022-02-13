iStar (NYSE:STAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

iStar stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.74. iStar has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $27.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,004,000 after acquiring an additional 202,301 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,759,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,937,000 after acquiring an additional 303,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,870,000 after acquiring an additional 65,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 136.7% during the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 822,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

