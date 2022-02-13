Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITI. B. Riley dropped their price target on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Iteris from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iteris from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.31 million, a P/E ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $108,100. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 525,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,415 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iteris by 127.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 815,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Iteris by 10.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 88,990 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

