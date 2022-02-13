ITM Power (LON:ITM) Price Target Cut to GBX 225

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($4.06) to GBX 225 ($3.04) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

ITM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.11) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.34) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.06) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.76) to GBX 410 ($5.54) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 553.25 ($7.48).

ITM opened at GBX 261.40 ($3.53) on Wednesday. ITM Power has a one year low of GBX 228.20 ($3.09) and a one year high of GBX 650 ($8.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 340.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 406.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -45.86.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

