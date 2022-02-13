Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,404,000 after purchasing an additional 366,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,982 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 10.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,966,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,908,000 after purchasing an additional 178,827 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $94.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.80. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,184 shares of company stock worth $2,336,408. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

