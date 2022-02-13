Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 121.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 22.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 45,086 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 225.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 11.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Newmont by 16.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

