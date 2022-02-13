Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,958,217,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 106,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.21.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $772.49 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $866.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $893.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.